Active Covid-19 cases in India climb to 1,960

Active Covid-19 cases in India climb to 1,960

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 12:27 ist
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar on January 5, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

India recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,960, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,921).

The death toll stands at 5,30,733, with one fatality reported by Meghalaya and two by Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also Read | First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on January 26

An increase of 20 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.28 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
health
India News

What's Brewing

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

The orchestra within

The orchestra within

The genius of gin!

The genius of gin!

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

 