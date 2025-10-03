<p>Hubballi: Observing that the revised detailed project report (DPR) for implementing the long-pending <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi-ankola-rail-line">Hubballi-Ankola railway line</a> project at an estimated cost of Rs 17,000 crore has incorporated all suggestions given by the forest advisory committee and wildlife board, Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> has said that the proposal is in the stage of being placed before the Cabinet, and it is expected to get all the clearances required, due to the compliance in the DPR.</p><p>"All the suggestions by wildlife and forest panels concerned are included in the revised DPR. Therefore, we hope that there will be no problem in getting the clearances required this time. The initial proposal was for a single line, and doubling is proposed in the revised DPR submitted to the Railway Board. It is in the stage of coming before the Cabinet, and we will make the efforts required to get the approval," he said.</p><p>After holding a meeting with South Western Railway (SWR) officials in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hubballi">Hubballi </a>on Friday, he told reporters that the Hubballi-Ankola railway line would open the gateway to development in the region, and Belagavi would also gain a better direct link to a port, with a direct railway line between Dharwad and Belagavi.</p>.Southwestern Railways to submit detailed project report, hopes green signal for new Hubballi-Ankola line.<p>The region has potential for development, but there is no proper connectivity with nearby ports. As Belekeri and other ports are included in the long-term development plan, the Hubballi-Ankola railway line would boost development in the region, he said.</p><p>In the wake of hurdles in acquiring land required to lay a direct railway line between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharwad">Dharwad </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi </a>via Kittur, Joshi urged the State government to resolve the issue, as railway officials were not in favour of changing the alignment, resulting in additional distance. This project was the result of the request by the State government, he noted.</p><p>"A proposal to upgrade Hubballi railway station at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 400 crore has been submitted to the Railway Board, and efforts would be made to get this project sanctioned," he added.</p><p>Joshi also stated that Tumakuru–Chitradurga new railway line is expected to be ready in 2028, bringing down the journey time between Hubballi and Bengaluru by at least an hour.</p>