Active Covid-19 cases in country lowest in 200 days

Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 200 days; India logs 20,799 new infections, 180 deaths

There are currently 2,64,458 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2021, 08:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 10:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Daily cases of coronavirus in the country remained below 30,000 for the tenth straight day with 20,799 fresh infections recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,38,34,702, while the death toll climbed to 4,48,997 with 180 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 The active cases comprise 0.78 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,099 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

