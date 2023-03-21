Active Covid cases in country rise to 6,559

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 13:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha, another was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,984).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 97,866 being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,617, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

