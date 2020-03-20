Actor Vikram Gokhale booked for ‘cheating’

Police have registered an offence against noted actor Vikram Gokhale and two others for allegedly duping 14 people in a land deal in Pune district, an official said on Thursday.

The two other accused were identified as Jayant Mhalgi and Sujata Mhalgi, the official said.

One Jayant Bhairat had lodged a complaint with Paud Police Station in Mulshi taluka of Pune district, he added. In his complaint, Bhairat alleged that the trio had cheated him and others in connection with a project called Girivan, promoted by Sujata Farms Pvt Ltd. Senior inspector Ashok Dhumal said the complainant alleged that despite the sale deed, he has not yet received the possession of the land.