Adani row: Centre agrees before SC to form experts committee to protect investors

The Centre, on Monday, agreed before the Supreme Court for forming an expert committee to protect investors from massive losses. The government said without undermining the regulatory regime in place, it would like to suggest names and remits of such a committee. The decision comes amid the market flux in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report against industrialist Gautam Adani.
The Supreme Court, on Friday, had instructed the Centre that investors' interests must be protected against market volatility and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of experts, headed by a judge to look into how regulatory mechanisms can be strengthened.
It also sought views of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Centre about the need for a robust mechanism in place since capital movement in the country is now 'seamless'.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat
Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026
UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics
Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai
Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy
Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US