Adani row: Centre agrees before SC to form experts committee to protect investors

The Centre, on Monday, agreed before the Supreme Court for forming an expert committee to protect investors from massive losses. The government said without undermining the regulatory regime in place, it would like to suggest names and remits of such a committee. The decision comes amid the market flux in the aftermath of the Hindenburg report against industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, had instructed the Centre that investors' interests must be protected against market volatility and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of experts, headed by a judge to look into how regulatory mechanisms can be strengthened.

It also sought views of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Centre about the need for a robust mechanism in place since capital movement in the country is now 'seamless'.

