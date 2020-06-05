Adesh Kumar Gupta takes charge as Delhi BJP chief

Adesh Kumar Gupta takes charge as Delhi BJP chief

Newly-appointed BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Kumar Gupta. (PTI Photo)

Adesh Kumar Gupta took charge as the Delhi BJP president at the party office here on Friday in the presence of senior leaders, including Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and his predecessor Manoj Tiwari.

The BJP had on Tuesday appointed Gupta, a sitting councilor and former mayor of North Delhi, as its Delhi unit chief.

"I am thankful to the party leaders for appointing an ordinary worker like me as the president of Delhi BJP. I will try to live up to their expectations and strengthen party organisation," Gupta said on the occasion.

On behalf of his party unit, he also offered help to the Delhi government to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives.

Welcoming his successor, Tiwari described Gupta as a hardworking party worker. The former Delhi BJP chief said he hoped Gupta will discharge his duties skillfully and take the party unit to new heights.

In view of the pandemic, only a limited number of party leaders and office-bearers were invited to the program. Gupta had urged party workers not to gather at the office for the function and assured them that he would meet them soon.

BJP national vice presidents Shyam Jaju and Dushyant Gautam; former Union minister Vijay Goel; party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma; MLAs Ramveer Bidhuri, Abhay Verma, O P Sharma, Mohan Singh Bisht, Vijender Gupta; and Delhi BJP organisation secretary Siddharthan, among others, attended the programme.

