Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as new Navy chief

Admiral Hari Kumar takes charge as new Navy chief

Admiral Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided-missile Destroyer INS Ranvir

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 30 2021, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 10:33 ist
The newly-appointed Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar (R) being welcomed by the outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday took charge as the new chief of the Indian Navy after incumbent Admiral Karambir Singh retired from service.

Admiral Kumar was serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command before taking the reins of the force. Born on April 12, 1962, Admiral Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983, into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.  

Admiral Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and guided-missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Admiral also served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.  

Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was the Chief of the Integrated Staff Committee of headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff.

Admiral Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, the UK.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM). 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Navy
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

 