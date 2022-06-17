Agnipath keeps Bihar burning, another train set afire

Agnipath continues to burn Bihar, another train set afire

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2022, 08:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2022, 08:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Amid protest against new military recruitment scheme Agnipath, a mob on Friday morning set two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar, according to multiple media reports. 

According to reports, the coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of Hajipur-Barauni railway line. 

More to follow...

