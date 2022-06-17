Agnipath continues to burn Bihar, another train set afire

Amid protest against new military recruitment scheme Agnipath, a mob on Friday morning set two coaches of a passenger train on fire in Bihar, according to multiple media reports.
According to reports, the coaches of the Jammu Tawi Express train were set on fire at Mohiuddinagar station of Hajipur-Barauni railway line.
More to follow...
