Agnipath Row Live: 6 FIRs registered in 4 UP districts

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock and grief over the death of Rakesh, hailing from Warangal, in the Railway Police firing while participating in a dharna against the recruitment in Army services by Union Government in the name of Agnipath: CMO
The Railways cancelled 234 trains while 340 trains have been affected so far due to protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the defence services, the Railways said on Friday.
It said that 94 mail and express trains and 140 passenger trains have been cancelled due to the protests, while 65 mail and express and 30 passenger trains were partially cancelled.
The Railways has also diverted 11 mail and express trains. The total number of trains affected so far stands at 340, officials said.
08:07
Ashwini Vaishnaw appeals to agitators to not damage railway properties
08:05
A total of 260 people were arrested and six FIRs were lodged until Friday in Uttar Pradesh in connection with violent protests over the Centre's Agnipath scheme.
According to information provided by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the FIRs were lodged in Firozabad, Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gautam Buddh Nagar (1) districts.
Acting on the FIRs, 260 people were arrested by police from five districts.
08:04
Train stations, highways turn into battleground as youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation
Assurances by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Army chief failed to cut ice with hordes of angry youth, carrying bamboo sticks and stones, storming railway premises across cities and small towns and laying siege to highways, creating a security scare.
Over 300 trains have been affected and more than 200 cancelled so far due to the protests, the Railways said, reflecting the enormity of the agitation.
Coaches of seven trains have so far been set ablaze by protesters, officials said, adding carriages of three running trains in the East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered in Bihar's Hajipur, and one empty rake in Kulharia, also in the same zone, were damaged by protestors.
08:00
One person died in police firing in Telangana’s Secunderabad, trains went up in flames and vehicles were attacked, as railway stations and highways turned into a battleground in many states over Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme
Protests continued in UP, Bihar and Haryana for a third successive day, and spread to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Punjab even as the Air Force said its recruitment under the new scheme will start on June 24.
