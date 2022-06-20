Agnipath Row Live: Groups call for Bharat Bandh today; schools in Jharkhand shut
Agnipath Row Live: Groups call for Bharat Bandh today; schools in Jharkhand shut
updated: Jun 20 2022, 08:16 ist
Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme
The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.
"In view of the bandh called by certain organisations, it has been decided that all government, as well as private schools, will remain closed on Monday," School Education and Literacy Department secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI on Sunday.
midst widespread protests in the country against the Centre's 'Agnipath', an army recruitment scheme, and calls for Bharat Bandh on June 20 by some organisations, Kerala police said its entire force would be on duty to arrest anyone engaging in violence
TMC, CPI(M) slam Vijayvargiya over Agniveer remark, say youth not 'door keepers' of BJP offices
Lashing out at BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who said on Sunday that priority would be given to Agniveer soldiers if he has to hire security services at party offices, anti-saffron parties in Bengal said his remarks "belittled the valour" of the country’s soldiers. (PTI)
TMC, CPI(M) slam Vijayvargiya over Agniveer remark, say youth not 'door keepers' of BJP offices