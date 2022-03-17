Ahead of Assembly polls, Kejriwal, Mann to hit campaign trail in Gujarat

Delhi chief minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal and his party's first chief minister in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann are set to hit the election campaigns in Gujarat on April 2, when the two leaders along with thousands of supporters will take out a massive "padayatra" in Ahmedabad's middle and lower middle class dominated localities.

According to the party's plan, Kejriwal and Mann will be taking out "tiranga yatra" on foot in Bapunagar and Nikol areas. These localities are dominated by Patidars and Hindi speaking migrants. The march will start from Ambedkar chowk/Ganpati Mandir in Bapunagar. It will pass through Bapunagar Khodiyar Mandir to Bapunagar crossroads, Diamond market (Sardar Patel Statue), Thakkarbapanagar, Jivanwadi, Khodiyar Mandir and would end at Nikol Gam.

"This will be the launch of the Assembly poll campaign. We have been given the responsibility of bringing supporters from all districts and towns of the state to make it grand. We believe that BJP may opt for an early election," two-party leaders told DH. The elections, as per the schedule, is expected to be held by December.

Also Read | AAP's Punjab win shows governance gets votes

The party has sought police permission for holding the event in which it has described that there will be 20 points at the "padayatra" route where Kejriwal and other leaders will be welcomed.

In the application, AAP has said that they are expecting 10,000 people from across the state to participate in the event with 15 open vehicles, five tempos, three vehicles with DJs, 50 cars and 200 bikes. The application moved by AAP leader R C Patel has requested the police commissioner, Ahmedabad to grant the permission before March 26.

The party is also holding a "training camp" for its workers in Ahmedabad on March 20. "We are expecting 1000 people, who are holding key positions in the party, from across cities and districts to attend it. We will be discussing various aspects of elections and mulling over strategies," said the party's state president Gopal Italia. When asked about Kejriwal and Mann's event, he said that "the event is under planning and will share the details in a few days."

AAP leaders are trying to capitalise on political dividends in Gujarat with the party's massive victory in the Punjab Assembly election. The party tasted their first electoral success in Surat municipal corporation election by winning 27 seats, largely with the help of the Patidar community. With a weak Congress reeling with factionalism, AAP is expecting to have a foot in the door in the state Assembly this year.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: