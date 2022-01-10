Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Most of them perform their duties barefoot as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 16:11 ist
Footwears sent to the workers of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear, for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most of them perform their duties barefoot as it is forbidden to wear leather or rubber footwear in temple premises, government sources said on Monday.

These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others, they added.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh caps attendance in offices at 50% in view of Covid surge

Modi got the jute footwear procured and sent over to the dham so that those performing their duties don't have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

A source said, "PM Modi has been deeply involved with Kashi Vishwanath Dham & keeps a tab on all issues & developments in Varanasi. This is yet another example of his attention to minute details and his concern for the poor."

Modi had last month inaugurated the first phase of the dham, which has massively expanded the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and beautified the complex weeks ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

