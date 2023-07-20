Ahmedabad court rejects discharge plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad's discharge plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Setalvad's plea.
Also Read | Supreme Court grants regular bail to Teesta Setalvad in post-Godhra riots case, sets aside Gujarat HC order
The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the victims of the riots and implicated innocent persons.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Setalvad in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.
