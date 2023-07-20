Court bins discharge plea of Teesta in 2002 riots case

Ahmedabad court rejects discharge plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots evidence fabrication case

Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Setalvad's plea.

Teesta Setalvad. Credit: PTI File Photo

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad's discharge plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the victims of the riots and implicated innocent persons.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Setalvad in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.

India News
Gujarat
Teesta Setalvad
Supreme Court
Godhra

