Air India cabin crew member held for smuggling gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Delhi airport

An Air India crew member has been arrested for allegedly smuggling into the country gold valuing about Rs 45 lakh, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.
After two hours of sustained grilling, he admitted that he had carried two silver-coated crudely shaped 'kadas' (bangles), it said.
"One cabin crew of Air India, who had arrived at T-3, IGI airport, New Delhi on November 22, 2020, from Toronto… was followed from the flight gate and was later on intercepted,” it said.
"He admitted that after seeing the customs officials at the aircraft gate he had concealed the gold 'kadas' under a seat,” it said.
He led the customs officers to the said seat of the aircraft which resulted in the recovery of the gold items weighing one kg, having tariff value of Rs 45.34 lakh, the statement said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding
Lame duck Trump pardons turkey; dodges elephant in room
DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers
'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'
Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement
Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories
The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes
Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter