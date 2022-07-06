Ajmer cleric who offered bounty for Nupur's head held

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for offering property for Nupur Sharma's decapitation

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2022, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2022, 09:42 ist
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Credit: PTI Photo

A cleric at the Ajmer Dargah, who announced to give away his house and property as reward to anyone who decapitates suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, has been nabbed. 

The man has been identified as Salman Chishti was reportedly in an inebriated state when video was recorded. 

In a video that went viral on social media, the accused could be heard saying that he would give his home and property to anyone who brings the head of Nupur Sharma to him.

He also said that the BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb, and in such a situation, he will give his house and his landed property to the persons who will bring him her head.

He also alleged that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across the country.

Rajasthan
Nupur Sharma
India News
Prophet Mohammed
Prophet Mohammed remarks

