Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for offering property for Nupur Sharma's decapitation

A cleric at the Ajmer Dargah, who announced to give away his house and property as reward to anyone who decapitates suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, has been nabbed.

The man has been identified as Salman Chishti was reportedly in an inebriated state when video was recorded.

Ajmer, Rajasthan | It was brought to my notice that Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah shared an objectionable video & FIR was filed. He was nabbed from his house & is being questioned. It seems he was in an inebriated state when video was made. He is a history-sheeter: ASP pic.twitter.com/uH3ukU2PDR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 6, 2022

In a video that went viral on social media, the accused could be heard saying that he would give his home and property to anyone who brings the head of Nupur Sharma to him.

He also said that the BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb, and in such a situation, he will give his house and his landed property to the persons who will bring him her head.

He also alleged that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across the country.