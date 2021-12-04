Akhilesh suffering from seasonal disease: UP BJP chief

Akhilesh suffering from 'seasonal disease', claims every work as his: UP BJP chief

He compared the Yadav-led previous government with Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori, saying it "looted the country"

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 04 2021, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 23:25 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP state President Swatantra Dev Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he suffers from a "seasonal disease" due to which he claims as his every work done by the ruling party.

The BJP leader said those who "built haj houses" worth hundreds of crores are now claiming that the decision to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was theirs.

"The SP chief is suffering from some seasonal disease due to which he is describing every work of the government as his own work and now he thinks that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also built by him," Singh said.

"He has forgotten that he only cut the ribbon of haj houses," Singh said in a statement.

Also read: Congress, Samajwadi Party on the warpath in Uttar Pradesh ahead of elections

He compared the Yadav-led previous government with Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori, saying it "looted the country".

He alleged that police guarded temple during the SP regime to ensure that their "bells don’t ring".

"People have not forgotten how they had to make requests for setting up Durga puja and Ram Lila pandals before 2017," the BJP leader claimed.

He said today flowers are being showered on the Kanwar Yatra and the Kumbh is praised by the world.

The grand celebrations of Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Holi and Krishna Janmotsav are the hallmarks of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Swatantra Dev Singh
Akhilesh Yadav

Related videos

What's Brewing

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 