Covid: All Delhi schools to be shut till further orders

All Delhi schools to be shut till further orders in wake of Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 17:41 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all government and private schools in the national capital will be closed for all classes till further orders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years

How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics

How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'

 