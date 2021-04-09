All Delhi schools to be shut till further orders in wake of Covid-19

Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all government and private schools in the national capital will be closed for all classes till further orders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.
कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी, प्राइवेट सहित), सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021
More to follow...
