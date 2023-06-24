All efforts underway to restore peace in Manipur: Shah

All efforts being made to restore peace in Manipur on PM Modi's instructions: Shah tells all-party meet

The opposition parties have been critical of the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned the prime minister's 'silence' on the issue.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2023, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 19:52 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister & RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, Meghalaya CM & National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma, Sikkim CM & Sikkim Krantikari Morcha chief Prem Singh Tamang, former Manipur CM and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh and TMC MP Derek O'Brien during an all-party meeting on violence in Manipur, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

All efforts are being made to restore peace in Manipur on instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah told an all-party meeting held on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situations in the northeastern state.

Shah also told the meeting that since the violence began in the state, there has "not been a single day" when he did not speak to Prime Minister Modi on the situation or the prime minister did not give instructions, the BJP’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra told reporters after the meeting.

Also Read | Is govt trying to turn Manipur into Kashmir, asks TMC; demands all-party delegation for state

The opposition parties have been critical of the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation and have questioned the prime minister's "silence" on the issue.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state.

“In his statement at the meeting, Amit Shah ji said it very clearly that there was not a single day when he did not speak to the prime minister since the violence began on May 3.

"Efforts to restore peace in the state are big taken on the instructions of the prime minister,” Patra said.

