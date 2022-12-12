All-India electricity demand may grow 7% in FY23: Icra

All-India electricity demand may grow 7% to 1,480 BU in FY23: Icra

In the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the all-India power demand was at 1,380 BU, the ratings agency said

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 12 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 19:56 ist
The estimates are based on the fact that all-India electricity demand increased 10.6% year-on-year in first eight months of FY2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The all-India electricity demand is expected to grow 7 per cent to 1,480 billion units (BU) in the ongoing financial year, according to Icra.

In the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the all-India power demand was at 1,380 BU, the ratings agency said on Monday.

"All-India electricity demand to remain healthy at over 7 per cent in FY23 despite growth slowdown post Q1 of this fiscal, and grow at 5-5.5 per cent in FY24," Icra said in a report.

The estimates are based on the fact that all-India electricity demand increased 10.6 per cent year-on-year in first eight months of FY2023, amid a severe heat wave in north and central India, it said.

Girishkumar Kadam, Senior Vice President & Co-Group Head - Corporate ratings, Icra, said, growing energy demand along with subdued capacity addition in the thermal segment is leading to an improvement in average thermal PLF (plant load factor) level for gencos/IPPs (power generation companies/independent power producers) at all-India level.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Electricity
power
demand
India News

What's Brewing

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

 