Alliance Air pilots go on strike over salary issues

Alliance Air pilots go on strike over salary issues

In the wake of the pandemic, the salaries were cut by 60% and has not been fully restored

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 20:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A section of pilots of Alliance Air went on strike on Friday over salary issues, resulting in the cancellation of some flights, according to sources.

Alliance Air, which is owned by the government, operates ATR planes.

As per its website, Alliance Air connects 48 destinations within India with 100 departures per day. Pre-Covid, the airline was flying to 62 destinations.

The sources said a section of the pilots has gone on strike, protesting against salary issues.

One of the demands is the restoration of pilots' salaries to the pre-Covid level.

In the wake of the pandemic, the salaries were cut by 60 per cent and has not been fully restored, one of the sources said.

According to the sources, the management will be soon discussing the issues related to the salaries of pilots.

When contacted, an Alliance Air spokesperson said the airline will be issuing a statement soon.

The carrier has 18 ATR 72-600 aircraft in service.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Alliance Air
Strike
salary
flights

What's Brewing

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

 