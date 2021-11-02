Amarinder's party to be called Punjab Lok Congress

Amarinder Singh's party to be called Punjab Lok Congress

He also formally resigned from Congress after sending a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 17:35 ist
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab Lok Congress will be the name of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, the veteran leader announced on Tuesday. He also formally resigned from Congress after sending a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Amarinder Singh quit as state chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

More to follow...

Punjab
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Amarinder Singh

