Amarinder Singh's party to be called Punjab Lok Congress

Punjab Lok Congress will be the name of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, the veteran leader announced on Tuesday. He also formally resigned from Congress after sending a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.
Amarinder Singh quit as state chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Will COP26 follow through on its deforestation pledge?
Deaf superheroes to gay kiss: 'Eternals' has it all
Information combat: Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul
'Bad air quality can affect survivors of severe Covid'
Will SRK regain his mojo with his upcoming movies?
Want a career in AI? Here are the skills you need
You'll be missed, Puneeth
You will pine for this jaggery for sure!
DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26
From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few