Amethi has become self-reliant in medical oxygen production: Smriti Irani

Amethi was neglected for 70 years and there was not even one oxygen generation unit, but it has become self-reliant in medical oxygen now with seven plants, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Saturday, in an apparent swipe at the Congress whose leaders represented the constituency for decades.

Irani, on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, inspected a trauma centre in Jagdishpur.

"Amethi was deprived of various facilities for 70 years. There was not a single oxygen plant in Amethi, but today there are seven oxygen plants.... In the area of medical oxygen, Amethi has become self-reliant," she said.

"Amethi is my home, my family. I know how to look after the family. I do what I say. You have seen that during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially samples had to be sent to Lucknow for testing, but the Yogi Adityanath government in UP made such a provision that Covid-19 tests are now being conducted in Amethi," said Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the constituency in 2019.

"Whether I am in Amethi or outside, I keep a tab of Amethi and am in touch with the administration," the Union Women and Child Development Minister said.