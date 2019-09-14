Amit Shah backs Hindi for 'One nation, One language'

On the occasion of 'Hindi diwas', Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for the usage of Hindi as the primary language in the country. He said that that a country that loses its language, loses its culture and it is important for its existence to have one language.

Home Min Amit Shah: On the occasion of #HindiDiwas we should introspect .There are many countries in this world whose languages have become extinct. The country that leaves its language loses its existence too. The country that loses its language can't preserve its culture. pic.twitter.com/xIMlNtIhbm — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Highlighting India's 'Unity in diversity', he said that there are a lot of different languages in the country. But to exclude foreign languages from society, there is a need for one single language. According to Shah, the freedom fighters termed Hindi as the 'Raj Bhasha' to uphold its importance as the foremost language of the nation.

#WATCH: Union Home Min Amit Shah says,"Diversity of languages&dialects is strength of our nation. But there is need for our nation to have one language,so that foreign languages don't find a place. This is why our freedom fighters envisioned Hindi as 'Raj bhasha'." #HindiDiwas pic.twitter.com/h0BK2ofH7N — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Hindi language has beautifully incorporated simplicity, spontaneity, and elegance that provide meaningfulness to expression.

Hindi Divas is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. Hindi Divas was first observed in 1953.