Amit Shah requests AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category security

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 15:00 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday requested MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept Z category security. 

Addressing the House on the incident where shots were fired upon Owaisi's convoy, Shah said that no information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. "The Home Ministry took a report from State government immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, the Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police's efforts to provide him security didn't succeed," he said. 

Shah added that two accused were arrested and two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. "The forensics team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site and evidence is being collected," he added.

More to follow...

