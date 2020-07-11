Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Nanavati hospital

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised on Saturday evening after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 77-year-old megastar has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !," Bachchan tweeted.

Bachchan, a Juhu resident, has been indoors since the last 4 months, in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown.

"As this point we can just confirm that he is admitted and undergoing tests," a Nanavati Hospital spokesperson told DH. "Lets wait for more details," the spokesperson added.