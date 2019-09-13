'Anti-India': Govt removes 312 Sikhs from blacklist

The government has removed 312 Sikh foreign nationals from its blacklist, who were involved in anti-India activities. Only two people figure on the list now, a Home Ministry official said.

The decision has been taken after a review carried out by different security agencies on the Adverse List or blacklist containing the names of Sikh foreign nationals.

"The government of India has reviewed the Adverse List containing 314 foreign nationals belonging to Sikh community and brought it down to just two," the official said.

Those removed from the list are now eligible to avail visa services to visit family in India and reconnect with their roots.