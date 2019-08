Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said if talks with neighbouring Pakistan are now held, it will be on the issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Rajnath Singh said talks with Pakistan will be held only if it stops supporting terror. “If talks are held with Pakistan it will now be on PoK,” Singh, who reached Haryana’s Panchkula today to participate in a Yatra by the Haryana BJP, said this on Sunday.