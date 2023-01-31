Armed forces can act against officers for adultery: SC

Armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts: Supreme Court

The top court, in 2018, had struck down Section 497 of the IPC dealing with the offence of adultery, holding it unconstitutional

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 20:22 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts, as it clarified the landmark 2018 judgement that decriminalised adultery.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph said its 2018 judgement was not concerned with the provisions of the armed forces acts.

The top court, on a plea filed by NRI Joseph Shine, in 2018 had struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code dealing with the offence of adultery, holding it unconstitutional.

The Tuesday order by the bench, also comprising justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar came after Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan, appearing for the Centre, submitted a plea seeking clarification of the 2018 judgement.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had moved the apex court for an exemption to armed forces from the September 27, 2018 judgement striking down adultery, saying it may hinder action against officers who indulge in such actions and can cause 'instability' within the services.

"In view of the aforesaid (2018) judgment, there will always be a concern in the minds of the army personnel who are operating far away from their families under challenging conditions about the family indulging in untoward activities," the application said.

