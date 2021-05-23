Army recovers 15 explosive sticks along LoC in Kashmir

These explosives were hidden in a 'dhok' or a temporary shelter for further transshipment to the hinterland

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 23 2021, 20:37 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 21:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Army has recovered 15 plastic explosive sticks hidden inside a shed near Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A defence spokesperson said the recovery was made on Saturday morning by a joint team of army and police on a ‘specific input’ in Nichli Jabri village of Tangdhar. “The explosives were hidden in the dhok (temporary shelter) for further transshipment to the hinterland,” he said.

The army statement said that security agencies and civil administration in Tanghdar tehsil “continue to work hand in hand to negate the security threat of smuggling of narcotics, weapons and stores” for militant organisations in J&K, through Tangdhar bowl.

"In the last two years, 28 weapons and over 60 kgs of narcotics have been recovered from Taghdar, apart from a host of explosives, including ammunition and grenades," it added.

 

J&K
Jammu and Kashmir

