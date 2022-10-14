‘39% MGNREGA card-holders didn’t get work in Covid yr'

Around 39% MGNREGA card-holders failed to get work in 2020-21: Survey

The survey of 2,000 households across eight blocks in four states was conducted in November-December 2021

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 01:43 ist
Labourers sit under pans to wards off the heat during the lockdown in Beawar, in Rajasthan on Friday. Credit: PTI

Around 39 per cent of all job card-holding households interested in working under the MGNREGA scheme did not get a single day of work in the pandemic year of 2020-21, said a latest study.

Only 36 per cent of households who worked under the scheme received their wages in 15 days, said the study conducted by Azim Premji University in partnership with the National Consortium of Civil Society Organisations on NREGA and Collaborative Research and Dissemination (CORD).

The survey of 2,000 households across eight blocks in four states was conducted in November-December 2021. It covered Phulparas and Chhatapur in Bihar, Bidar and Devadurga in Karnataka, Khalwa and Ghatigaon in Madhya Pradesh, and Wardha and Surgana in Maharashtra.

The most frequently mentioned reason for not getting as much work as needed, across all blocks, was the lack of adequate works being sanctioned.

More than 8 in 10 households recommended that MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) should be 100 days per person per year while 3 out of 5 households said that MGNREGA contributed positively to the overall development of their village.

Despite its shortcomings, earnings from MGNREGA were able to compensate between 20% and 80% of income loss for households during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

“Our study shows how much the workers value the need and utility of MGNREGA. More than 8 out of 10 households recommended that MGNREGA provide 100 days of employment per person per year,” said Rajendran Narayanan, co-author of the study and faculty member at Azim Premji University.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
MGNREGA

What's Brewing

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

 