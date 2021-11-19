'Arrogance loses', 'Kisan-ity prevails': Opposition reacts as govt repeals farm laws

After facing farmers' ire for months over three controversial farm laws, the government on Friday announced it will repeal the Bills in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament. Apologising that the government couldn't convince a section of farmers of the benefits of the laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's support to farmers in an address to the nation.

Leaders from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress were quick to take a swipe at the BJP. Here's a low-down on what they said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also targeted the government and said, "Arrogance loses."

Arrogance loses. From hubris to on your knees. — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 19, 2021

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh celebrated the repeal of the farm laws saying that "after much appeal, repeal!" He added that after months-long protest, 'Kisan-ity prevails at last!'

First, bulldoze laws in Parliament. Then face unprecedented protests. Thereafter, confront election realities in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, particularly. Finally, after much appeal, repeal. Kisan-ity prevails at last! I salute the tenacity of our kisans who did not give up. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 19, 2021

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu applauded the success of the farmers' 'Satyagrah' and hailed the repeal of the three "black laws".

Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 19, 2021

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who had hinted at a tie-up with the BJP if the government accepts farmers demands, was the first to congratulate the protesting farmers and thank PM Modi for this step.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Centre's arrogance bowed before the farmers' demands.

Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at the government for repealing the laws ahead of key state elections, saying that what cannot be achieved by democracy, can be achieved "by fear of impending elections".

What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 19, 2021

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations to farmers for this win and condoled those who lost their lives in the agitation.

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sang praises of the farmers' resolution and said India will remember how they "saved agriculture and farmers across the country".