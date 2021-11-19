Farm laws — 'Arrogance loses', 'Kisan-ity prevails'

'Arrogance loses', 'Kisan-ity prevails': Opposition reacts as govt repeals farm laws

Leaders from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress were quick to take a swipe at the BJP

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 19 2021, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 10:51 ist
In this file photo taken on January 26, 2021 farmers take part in a tractor rally as they continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

After facing farmers' ire for months over three controversial farm laws, the government on Friday announced it will repeal the Bills in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.  Apologising that the government couldn't convince a section of farmers of the benefits of the laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's support to farmers in an address to the nation. 

Leaders from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress were quick to take a swipe at the BJP. Here's a low-down on what they said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien also targeted the government and said, "Arrogance loses."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh celebrated the repeal of the farm laws saying that "after much appeal, repeal!" He added that after months-long protest, 'Kisan-ity prevails at last!'

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu applauded the success of the farmers' 'Satyagrah' and hailed the repeal of the three "black laws". 

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who had hinted at a tie-up with the BJP if the government accepts farmers demands, was the first to congratulate the protesting farmers and thank PM Modi for this step.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Centre's arrogance bowed before the farmers' demands. 

Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at the government for repealing the laws ahead of key state elections, saying that what cannot be achieved by democracy, can be achieved "by fear of impending elections".

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee extended her congratulations to farmers for this win and condoled those who lost their lives in the agitation.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sang praises of the farmers' resolution and said India will remember how they "saved agriculture and farmers across the country".

