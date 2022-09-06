BJP backs Arshdeep after he faces 'Khalistani' jibes

Arshdeep Singh India's pride, every Indian stands with him: BJP

The bowler also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep

PTI
New Delhi,
  Sep 06 2022, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 17:18 ist
Arshdeep Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Describing cricketer Arshdeep Singh as the "pride of India", BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said every citizen stands with the left-arm bowler.

Chugh also welcomed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's action against Wikipedia for letting Khalistani slurs pop up on Singh's page after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture of the India-Pakistan T-20 match in Dubai on Sunday.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan: It was Chetan Sharma then, it's Arshdeep Singh now

"Arshdeep is the pride of India. He is a rising star from Punjab and every Indian stands with him. Strict legal action must be taken against those posting hate remarks against him," Chugh, who is also from Punjab, said.

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep. Leaders in Punjab, cutting across party lines, too came out in his support. 

