Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 09:56 ist
Newly appointed Election Commissioner Arun Goel takes charge of the office at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel on Monday assumed charge of his new responsibility as an Election Commissioner.

The poll panel said Goel assumed charge this morning.

A 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Goel took voluntary retirement on November 18. He was on Saturday appointed as an Election Commissioner.

He was to retire on December 31, 2022 after completing 60 years of age.

He has joined Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on the poll panel.

There was a vacancy in the EC following the retirement of Sushil Chandra as CEC in May this year.

Goel was, till recently, the heavy industries secretary. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry.

His appointment comes days before Gujarat goes to two-phase polls on December one and five.

The poll panel will have its full strength when it decides the election schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Karnataka in the coming months.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
India News

What's Brewing

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

Qatar embraced its big moment but didn’t like the end

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

FIFA says 2.95 million World Cup tickets sold

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

DH Toon | 'Break language barrier', says PM

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

 