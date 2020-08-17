Arunachal Pradesh records 43 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally at 2,701 cases

Forty-three more people, including 14 security personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's total caseload to 2,701, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

Of the 43 new cases, 10 each were reported from the Capital Complex region and West Kameng district, five from Lower Dibang Valley, four from Changlang, three each from Tawang, Upper Subansiri and East Siang, two from Leparada and one each from Papumpare, Siang and East Kameng, the official said.

Barring two, all of them are asymptomatic, he said.

Thirty-seven people including 21 from the Capital Complex, seven from East Kameng, three each from Upper Siang and Lower Siang, two from Tirap and one from West Siang, were discharged from hospitals after being cured, pushing the number of recoveries to 1,808, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

He said, "Fourteen paramilitary personnel -- 5 in Lower Dibang Valley, three in Tawang, two each in East Siang and Leparada and one each in Siang and West Kameng -- are among the new patients."

A total of 1,219 people, including 548 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The recovery rate in the northeastern state increased significantly with 66.93 per cent, as 1,027 people have recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of this month, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2, has 888 active patients at present. Five people have died due to Covid-19 so far.

As many as 1,932 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,24,786, he added.