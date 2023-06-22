As Biden and Modi meet, GE clinches India fighter jet engine deal

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC for meetings with President Joe Biden, the GE Aerospace of the United States on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited of India to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

The deal is one of the most significant outcomes of the prime minister’s official state visit to the US. It marks a change in the US policy, which prevented it from sharing advanced defence technologies with a non-NATO country like India.

Just hours after Modi and Biden had a private engagement at the White House, GE Aerospace announced the deal, which would pave the way for the US conglomerate and HAL to jointly produce the F414 jet engines to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 fleet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The deal comes amid a renewed push by the US to step up defence cooperation with India with a newfound willingness to share advanced military technologies with the latter in order to lessen its reliance on Russia. It also signals New Delhi’s keenness to take its ties with the US to a new level amid China’s growing belligerence across the Indo-Pacific region, particularly against India along the disputed boundary between the two nations in the Himalayas.

“This is a historic agreement made possible by our long-standing partnership with India and HAL,” H Lawrence Culp, Jr., the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of GE, said, adding: “Our F414 engines are unmatched and will offer important economic and national security benefits for both countries as we help our customers produce the highest quality engines to meet the needs of their military fleet.”

Culp, who is also the CEO of GE Aerospace, earlier met Modi soon after the prime minister landed in Washington DC on Wednesday.

He later said that the GE was proud to play a role in advancing the vision of Biden and Modi for closer coordination between the two nations.

GE Aerospace is likely to transfer to HAL almost 80% of the GE414 engine’s technologies. The deal will thus end the long history of the US refusing to share advanced technologies with India. The Biden administration has already promised to speed up the process to grant government approval to GE Aerospace and clearance from the US Congress for the transfer of technologies for joint production of the engine in India.

New Delhi, over the past few months, has been repeatedly pointing out that India had to rely more on Russia only because the US and other western nations had declined to share with it advanced military hardware and technologies. The Modi government has been putting forward the argument in response to criticism over its refusal to join the US and the rest of the West in criticising Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.

GE, in 1986, began working with the Aeronautical Development Agency and HAL to support the development of India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) with F404 engines. GE Aerospace’s F404 and F414 have been part of the development and production programs of LCA Mk1 and LCA Mk2 programs. In total, 75 F404 engines have been delivered and another 99 are on order for LCA Mk1A. Eight F414 engines have been delivered as part of an ongoing development programme for the LCA Mk2, the GE stated on Wednesday.

It said that its latest MoU with the HAL will advance GE Aerospace’s earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the IAF as part of the LCA Mk2 program. “It puts the company in a strong position to create a family of products in India, including the F404 engine that currently powers the LCA Mk1 and LCA Mk1A aircraft and GE Aerospace’s selection for the prototype development, testing and certification of the AMCA program with our F414-INS6 engine,” the US-based conglomerate said in a statement, further stating, “In addition, GE will continue to collaborate with Indian government on the AMCA Mk2 engine program.”

With more than five million flight hours and eight nations with F414-powered aircraft in operation or on order, the engine continues to exceed goals for reliability and time on the wing. To date, more than 1,600 F414 engines have been delivered globally, it added.