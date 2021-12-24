Ashamed that Modi did not mention Nehru during Goa Liberation day function: Congress MP

South Goa Congress MP and former Chief Minister Francisco Sardinha on Friday claimed that he was ashamed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even make a mention of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Goa's Liberation from Portuguese rule.

Sardinha also said that even if the Prime Minister is upset with Nehru or the Nehru-Gandhi clan, he should not "hide history" from the people, while also underlining Nehru's contribution to the Liberation of Goa on December 19, 1961, when the Indian armed forces marched into Goa liberated the state from 451 years of Portuguese colonial rule.

"And I felt even more ashamed when the Prime Minister did not mention Jawaharlal Nehru's name. Many of our freedom fighters fought, died (during the freedom struggle) If Jawaharlal Nehru had not sent troops to liberate Goa, we would not have completed sixty years of Liberation on December 19 this year," Sardinha said.

"No one can change history. In the future, if other governments come to power no one can deny that we had a PM called Modi. What Modi has done or has not done is in history (does not matter). I want to tell Modi, if you are upset with the Congress or the Nehru family, you are entitled to, but do not hide history," Sardinha also said.

While Modi did not mention Nehru in his speech on December 19 in Panaji on the occasion of the state's 60th year of Liberation, the Prime Minister did claim that had then Union Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel lived longer, Goa would have got its freedom from Portuguese much sooner.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also on repeated occasions slighted Nehru, saying because of the then Prime Minister the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule was delayed by 14 years.

Sardinha also said that the PM's official function was reduced to a Bharatiya Janata Party affair, saying he as a sitting MP was not even invited to the dais.

"This was not meant to be a BJP function. It was a function for Goans. I felt ashamed. They were on the stage on top. I was given a prominent seat below. But I was not invited on stage," Sardinha also said.

