Assam, JNU ink pact for Srimanta Sankardeva 'Chair'

Assam inks pact with JNU for Srimanta Sankardeva 'Chair'

The 'Chair' will be created at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the university, based in New Delhi

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 19 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 16:29 ist
Jawaharlal Nehru University. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Assam government joined hands with Jawaharlal Nehru University to establish a 'Chair', named after medieval saint Srimanta Sankardeva at the varsity.

The 'Chair' will be created at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the university, based in New Delhi.

To effect this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit here on Thursday.

"This is an initiative by the Government of Assam to promote and propagate the eternal ideals of Mahapurush Srimata Sankardeva," Sarma said.

The MoU aims to promote discussion and research on the Bhakti movement of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva in national and international contexts.

It will also promote the study on the enduring relevance of the great saint-philosopher and his Vaishnavite movement in contemporary Indian society.

Srimanta Sankardeva was an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of the 15th-16th century in Assam.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Assam
Jawaharlal Nehru University

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 