India's cheapest remdesivir drug to cost Rs 2,800/vial

At Rs 2,800, Zydus Cadila launches India's cheapest remdesivir drug for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2020, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 10:49 ist
A vial of Remdesivir. Credit: AFP Photo

Drug firm Zydus Cadila launched India's cheapest generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19. Priced at Rs 2,800 for a 100 mg vial of the injection, Remdac is the most cheapest Remdesivir brand in the country.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

“Remdac is the most affordable drug as we would like to enable patients to have access to this critical drug in the treatment of Covid-19", said Dr Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited.

The company said the drug will be made available across India through the group's strong distribution chain reaching out to government and private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Through the course of this pandemic, the company’s efforts have been focused on supporting people in this healthcare crisis, whether it is through developing vaccines, ramping up production and distribution of critical drugs and therapies, making diagnostic tests available or exploring new treatment options, Patel added.

In June this year, Zydus had entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc to manufacture and sell Remdesivir, the investigational drug, which has been issued an emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat patients suffering from severe symptoms of Covid-19.

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the drug has been developed and manufactured at the group's API manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine candidate ZyCov-D is now in phase II of the clinical trials.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 387 apiece on BSE, 0.44 percent higher against their previous close.

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Zydus Cadila
Remdesivir
Gilead Sciences

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

 