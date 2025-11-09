<h2>No Brahmin, no Muslim, no Christian, only Hindus allowed in RSS: Mohan Bhagwat</h2>.<p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that only Hindus are allowed in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-brahmin-no-muslim-no-christian-only-hindus-allowed-in-rss-mohan-bhagwat-3791902">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | PM Modi, Amit Shah can go anywhere but will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught “for indulging in ‘vote chori’”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-pm-modi-amit-shah-can-go-anywhere-but-will-eventually-be-caught-for-indulging-in-vote-chori-rahul-gandhi-3792034">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.26 magnitude earthquake</h2>.<p>Japan issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate prefecture in the north of the country on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, asking residents to stay away from coastal areas.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/japan-issues-tsunami-advisory-after-626-magnitude-earthquake-3792018">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala government orders probe into children singing 'RSS song' onboard newly inaugurated Vande Bharat</h2>.<p>Kerala government on Sunday ordered a probe into the reported act of the Southern Railway making school students sing an RSS song onboard the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-government-orders-probe-into-children-singing-rss-song-onboard-newly-inaugurated-vande-bharat-3791968">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I am under threat, my enemies may even get me killed, claims Tej Pratap Yadav</h2>.<p>RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap on Sunday claimed that he has been "under threat" and his enemies might get him "killed".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/i-am-under-threat-my-enemies-may-even-get-me-killed-claims-tej-pratap-yadav-3791957">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Amit Shah charges opposition with trying to build 'corridor for infiltrators'</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday charged the INDIA bloc with trying to build a “corridor for infiltrators”, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted to build an “industrial corridor”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-amit-shah-charges-opposition-with-trying-to-build-corridor-for-infiltrators-3792056">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Patriotism for profit: How ‘integration events’ have become Kashmir’s new contract industry</h2>.<p>The tricolour flutters everywhere in Srinagar these days — from marathon start-lines to college amphitheatres and manicured parks. Each week brings a new event celebrating “national integration,” “Nasha Mukt Bharat,” or “Viksit Bharat Sankalp.”<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/patriotism-for-profit-how-integration-events-have-become-kashmirs-new-contract-industry-3792107">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Brand Bengaluru broken?': DK Shivakumar draws flak after viral video shows commuters wading through dirt track</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s ambitious “Brand Bengaluru” campaign is under fire after a viral video showed commuters off-roading through knee-deep slush on Panathur Road, one of the city’s busiest stretches connecting the tech corridor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/brand-bengaluru-broken-dk-shivakumar-draws-flak-after-viral-video-shows-commuters-wading-through-dirt-track-3792080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>YouTuber Karthik apologises to Gouri Kishan amid controversy, says 'Question was misunderstood'</h2>.<p>YouTuber R S Karthik, who has been facing immense backlash from the film fraternity and fans of actress Gouri Kishan, apologised for the inappropriate question he posed forward to Kishan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/youtuber-karthik-apologises-to-gouri-kishan-amid-controversy-says-question-was-misunderstood-3792061">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Have faced a lot of struggles last year': ICC women’s cricket World Cup 2025 winner Shafali Verma</h2>.<p>India's women's World Cup 21-year-old winner Shafali Verma, shared her experience about the preparations for the big day. She said she worked "extremely hard" to improve her game, which culminated in a historic World Cup glory. </p><p><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/have-faced-a-lot-of-struggles-last-year-icc-womens-cricket-world-cup-2025-winner-shafali-verma-3792045">Read more</a></p>