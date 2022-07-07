'Auspicious day has come', says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's would-be bride

Just hours before tying the knot, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's would-be bride on Thursday said the auspicious day has come.

"Din Shagna Da Chadyaa (the auspicious day has come (for her wedding)," would-be bride Gurpreet Kaur tweeted, by posting her photo.

In her Twitter account, she posted a picture of Jangir Kaur, 80, from Barnala, who turned into poster women of the farmers' agitation against three Central farm laws and had received lots of praise on the social media.

In her profile on Twitter, Gurpreet Kaur, who is a doctor by profession, wrote, "Daughter of Soil".

Mann will get married a second time.

Only close family members, including Mann's mother, sister and a few relatives, will attend the wedding. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is also attending the ceremony along with his family members.

Mann divorced his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. He has two children from that marriage -- daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Singh Mann (17). Both children attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony in March.

Gurpreet Kaur did her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Mullana in Haryana in 2018.