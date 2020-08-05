Ayodhya: Prasad shares Constitution's original document

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shares original document of the Indian Constitution

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 05 2020, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 19:40 ist
Credit: Twitter (rsprasad)

On the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday shared a photo of the original document of the Constitution, which has a sketch illustrating the Ramayana story of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya.

"Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. I felt like sharing this with you all," tweeted the Minister, who has earlier served as a standing lawyer representing Ram Lalla deity in the court.  

The Union Minister also said, "It is a historic day. The construction of Ram Temple has started in Ayodhya today after sacrifices, wait and patience of generations. Indians and many people from across the world were waiting for this day for centuries."

Prasad had represented Ram Lalla Virajman, a petitioner in the Ayodhya title suit dispute which was decided in September 2010 by the Allahabad High Court. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the disputed site to be equally distributed among the claimants. Prasad used to frequently appear in television news debate on the Ram Temple issue.

In the Supreme Court, noted lawyer K Parasaran led the argument for Ram Lalla Virajman as Prasad was the Union Law Minister when the apex court took the matter for hearing. 

