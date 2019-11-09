Ayodhya verdict explained in 5 points

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favour of Hindu parties that sought to build a Ram temple at the disputed site as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Here are key points from the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict:

* The central government shall, within three months, frame a scheme and make necessary provisions for the management of trust for construction of the temple at the disputed site.

* Sunni Waqf Board to be given a 5-acre alternate land at a prominent place in Ayodhya. Sunni Waqf Board at liberty to construct a mosque at the allotted land.

* The underlying structure below the disputed site at Ayodhya was not an Islamic structure, but the ASI has not established whether a temple was demolished to build a mosque.

* Nirmohi Akhara is not shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla. Suit 3 by Nirmohi Akhara dismissed as barred by limitation.

* Clear evidence that Hindus worshipped in the outer courtyard. With regards to the inner courtyard, no evidence by Muslims to show exclusive possession by them prior to 1857.