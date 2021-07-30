Ayurveda recognised as system of medicine in 16 countries: Govt

Ayurveda is recognised as a system of medicine in 16 countries including Hungary, Switzerland, Cuba and Brazil, the government said on Friday.

The other countries are Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Mauritius, Serbia and Tanzania.

Romania, Hungary, Latvia, Serbia and Slovenia are five countries of the European Union (EU) where ayurvedic practices are regulated, the government said.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal said Unani system is recognised in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bahrain, UAE and Tanzania while Siddha system is recognised in Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Sowa Rigpa system is recognised in Bhutan and Mongolia and homoeopathy system in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Russia and Tanzania.

It is well regulated in Ghana, Chile, Colombia, Romania, Turkey, Ontario (Canada) and is integrated into National Health Policy in UK.

Ayush products are being exported to more than 100 foreign countries either as medicine or food supplement, Sonowal said.

"Ayurveda is recognised as system of medicine in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Mauritius, Hungary, Serbia, Tanzania, Switzerland, Cuba and Brazil," he said.