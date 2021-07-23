AYUSH-64 can be used as supplement in treatment for mild, asymptomatic Covid-19 cases: Government

Scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found AYUSH-64, a polyherbal formulation, helpful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care, the government said on Friday.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for AYUSH Dr Mahendra Munjapara said the Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH-64 in the management of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

He said AYUSH-64 has been repurposed for the management of asymptomatic and mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 and has been recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19.

"Further, Kabasur Kudineer, a Siddha preparation was also subjected to clinical trials to study the efficacy in Covid-19 patients by Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) under Ministry of AYUSH also found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection," he said in his reply.

The minister said in order to provide the maximum benefits of Ayush systems of medicine, a nationwide campaign for distribution of AYUSH-64 and Kabasura Kudineer has been started.

"The scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found that AYUSH-64, a polyherbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of AYUSH, is helpful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care," he said.

Responding to another question, he said during the second outbreak of Covid-19 in India, the Ministry of AYUSH has also launched a nationwide campaign through its research councils and national institute for mass distribution of AYUSH-64 to asymptomatic and mild to moderate Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

"Further, the technology of Ayush-64 has been transferred to 29 Ayush pharmaceutical manufacturing units for repurposing for Covid-19," he added.