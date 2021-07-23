AYUSH-64 can be used as supplement in treatment for mild, asymptomatic Covid-19 cases: Government

Scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found AYUSH-64, a polyherbal formulation, helpful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care, the government said on Friday.
In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for AYUSH Dr Mahendra Munjapara said the Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH-64 in the management of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.
He said AYUSH-64 has been repurposed for the management of asymptomatic and mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 and has been recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19.
"Further, Kabasur Kudineer, a Siddha preparation was also subjected to clinical trials to study the efficacy in Covid-19 patients by Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) under Ministry of AYUSH also found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection," he said in his reply.
The minister said in order to provide the maximum benefits of Ayush systems of medicine, a nationwide campaign for distribution of AYUSH-64 and Kabasura Kudineer has been started.
"The scientists of reputed research institutions of the country have found that AYUSH-64, a polyherbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of AYUSH, is helpful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care," he said.
Responding to another question, he said during the second outbreak of Covid-19 in India, the Ministry of AYUSH has also launched a nationwide campaign through its research councils and national institute for mass distribution of AYUSH-64 to asymptomatic and mild to moderate Covid-19 patients in home isolation.
"Further, the technology of Ayush-64 has been transferred to 29 Ayush pharmaceutical manufacturing units for repurposing for Covid-19," he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
First Hydrogen-powered Olympic flame debuts in Tokyo
Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil
Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected
An attempt to rewrite history
Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing
Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?
Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri
See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest