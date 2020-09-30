Babri verdict shocking, runs counter to SC: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the special CBI court verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case, acquitting all the 32 accused, runs counter to the Supreme Court judgment which had termed the razing of the structure clear illegality and an “egregious violation of the rule of law”.

“The Babri verdict is shocking, it goes contrary to principles of natural justice and even the Supreme Court’s observation,” senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said.

The main Opposition party said it expected the state and the central government to file an appeal against the special CBI court verdict held that the demolition of the Babri mosque was not pre-planned and that the 32 accused had tried to stop anti-social elements from razing the structure.

“The decision of the special court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case runs counter to the Supreme Court judgment as also the Constitutional spirit,” AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters here.

He said the entire country witnessed a “deep-rooted political conspiracy” by the BJP-RSS and its leaders to destroy the country’s communal amity and brotherhood for usurping power at any cost.

“The then BJP government of Uttar Pradesh was a co-conspirator in the designed attack on India’s constitutional ethos,” Surjewala said.

“So much so that the Supreme Court was misled by filing a wrong affidavit on oath. It is only after detailed examination of all these aspects, facts and evidence that the Supreme Court held the demolition of Masjid to be an egregious violation of the rule of law,” he said.