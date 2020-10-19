Ballia shooting: J P Nadda steps in to check MLA's conduct

BJP president J P Nadda has warned the party's UP chief over the conduct of BJP MLA Surendra Singh who has been defending one of the prime accused in the Ballia shooting case, according to a report by NDTV.

According to the report, the BJP president called up the party's UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and warned him "strongly" over the MLA's behaviour. The BJP president has also reportedly ordered him to serve a show-cause notice to Surendra Singh. He is also said to have warned of action if there is any attempt to interfere in the investigation.

The BJP's notice to the MLA comes four days after his aide, former army man Dhirendra Singh, allegedly shot a villager dead during a Panchayat meeting in the presence of officials and the police.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local BJP leader who was arrested for allegedly shooting a man during the allotment of ration shops here, has told police that he fired in self-defence and claimed the other side started the quarrel, officials said on Monday.

He also assured police that he would help in the recovery of the weapon used in the crime, they said.

Singh allegedly shot dead Jai Prakash Pal Gama (46) on Thursday following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops at Durjanpur village in Ballia's Reoti area. Senior administration and police officials were present at the meeting when the incident took place.

After evading arrest for days, Singh was arrested by the UP Special Task Force on Sunday from Lucknow. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for his arrest.