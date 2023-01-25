India Political Updates: In a big blow to Congress, AK Antony's son Anil K Antony steps down from party
India Political Updates: In a big blow to Congress, AK Antony's son Anil K Antony steps down from party
updated: Jan 25 2023, 09:47 ist
On Tuesday, Anil K Antony had tweeted opposing the BBC documentary on Modi
BBC's controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew flak from an unexpected quarter on Tuesday with former Defence Minister and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony's son Anil Antony slamming the project.
Anil Antony, who heads the IT wing of Kerala Congress, tweeted: Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a (UK) state sponsored channel with a long history of India prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty."
Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in 🇮🇳 placing views of BBC, a 🇬🇧 state sponsored channel with a long history of 🇮🇳 prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over 🇮🇳 institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty.
AK Antony's son Anil K Antony steps down from party, in a big blow to Congress
I have resigned from my roles in @incindia@INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW
Kerala police register case against BJP workers over protest against screening of BBC documentary
Kerala police have registered a case against BJP protestors for unlawful assembly and traffic disruption. BJP workers protested at Poojapura and Manaveeyam Street in Thiruvananthapuram where DYFI and Youth Congress had screened the BBC documentary yesterday.
08:10
JNU students claim Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad student members pelted stones and caused physical harm to a few.
JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghose addressed a gathering of students who had come to watch the documentary at the University’s Student Community Centre and condemned the power cut. “This is undemocratic, and if they had an issue they should have condemned us. They can shut down the electricity but they cannot stop us from watching the documentary,” Ghose said.
Ahead of the screening, the JNU administration tightened security measures at the campus and stopped vehicles from entering. Roughly half an hour before the screening, the power at the varsity went off. Students also alleged that the Internet stopped working just minutes before the screening was scheduled.
Mandakini Khadse, wife of senior NCP leader & former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, granted interim bail by Special PMLA court in an alleged Pune land deal case of 2016 on a surety of Rs 1 lakh
The court has ordered Mandakini Khadse not to leave the country without permission & asked her to appear before the Investigating Officer whenever she is called & not tamper with evidence: Advocate Mohan Tekavde
JNU students claim Akhil Bharatiya Vishwa Parishad student members pelted stones and caused physical harm to a few.
JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghose addressed a gathering of students who had come to watch the documentary at the University’s Student Community Centre and condemned the power cut. “This is undemocratic, and if they had an issue they should have condemned us. They can shut down the electricity but they cannot stop us from watching the documentary,” Ghose said.
Ahead of the screening, the JNU administration tightened security measures at the campus and stopped vehicles from entering. Roughly half an hour before the screening, the power at the varsity went off. Students also alleged that the Internet stopped working just minutes before the screening was scheduled.
Stills from the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Mandakini Khadse, wife of senior NCP leader & former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, granted interim bail by Special PMLA court in an alleged Pune land deal case of 2016 on a surety of Rs 1 lakh
Delhi Congress accuses AAP, BJP of disrupting MCD House by "forcing" presiding officer to postpone mayoral election