India Political Live: Tripura BJP core group meets Shah, discusses strategy

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Tripura, the state BJP core group met Union Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday and discussed the poll strategy.\r\n\r\nThe meeting went on for almost five hours at BJP National President JPNadda's residence. (IANS)
