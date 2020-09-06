Bengal BJP chief says TMC workers to be beaten up with shoes, ruling party leader hits back

Political diatribe in West Bengal hit a new low on Sunday, with the BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh asserting that workers of the ruling party will be beaten up with shoes, and TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay challenging him to put his words into action.

Ghosh also alleged that a section of the state's police force was intimidating his party workers, and those involved would not be allowed to go scot-free.

"The TMC will be vanquished in the 2021 Assembly elections. Its workers will be stripped on road intersections and beaten up with shoes," Ghosh said while addressing a group of party workers at Ghola in North 24 Parganas district.

He accused the TMC leaders of "looting people's money to fund their children's education".

"Some police personnel are working at the behest of the ruling party. I am noting everything in my diary. Those unleashing violence on BJP workers will be brought to book after the 2021 state polls," the BJP MP from Medinipur said.

Claiming that law and order has "collapsed" in Bengal, Ghosh said, "Every morning, we wake up to the news of violence, and killings. Is this why people changed the government?"

The TMC had given a clarion call for 'poriborton' (change) and won elections in West Bengal in 2011, defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year rule.

Ghosh, however, claimed, "It is the BJP that is fighting to bring about a change in the state. More than 100 BJP workers have given their lives, the fight will continue until the change is brought about in Bengal."

Taking exception to his remarks, TMC MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay dared Ghosh to thrash him with shoes.

He also called the BJP MP "uneducated and uncultured".

"If he has the guts, let him beat me first with shoes, I challenge him," the Lok Sabha MP from Serampore said.